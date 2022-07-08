ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Ankeny SummerFest Returns After Two Years

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ankeny, IA) -- Thousands of people in the Des Moines area will be headed to Ankeny SummerFest this weekend. The festival is 3 days...

KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
point2homes.com

4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
URBANDALE, IA
weareiowa.com

2022 HBA HomeShowExpo starts this weekend in Ankeny | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The 2022 Home Builders Association HomeShowExpo begins THIS WEEKEND in Ankeny and promises to be the best show ever! HBA Executive Officer, Dan Knoup and HBA President Jenna Kimberley join us from inside one of the homes to explain all the exciting things to look for when touring the NINE homes on display. The HomeShowExpo takes place July 9,10,14,15,16,17,22,23 & 24, 2022 in Ankeny, Iowa.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Fire Department accepting fan donations

DES MOINES, Iowa — IMPACT Community Action Partnership and the Des Moines Fire Department are teaming up again to collect fans and air conditioners for families in need. All fan and air conditioner units must be in their unopened boxes in order to be donated. The community can drop off the donations during normal business hours at the fire stations listed below.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sixth Avenue Flats set to open in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sixth Avenue Flats, a new kind of affordable housing designed to help foster kids who age out of the system, is opening just north of downtown Des Moines. It will be a new landmark building in an area of Des Moines looking for a better image.
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Abortion-rights supporters protest at the Iowa State Capitol

Thousands of protesters attended a pro-abortion rights protest at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Sunday. Several abortion-rights organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Iowa Abortion Access Fund, and the Iowa Jane Collective had tents along the street offering water bottles and resources for those seeking an abortion.
DES MOINES, IA
q957.com

Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Here's why Des Moines issued no fireworks citations

No citations were issued for illegal fireworks in Des Moines despite there being more than 620 complaints over the Fourth of July weekend, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: Lots of people are unhappy as city staffers continue to deal with damage and debris. State of...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request for VA Property

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Hot-air balloons filled the sky for the Lake Red Rock Balloonfest

PELLA, Iowa — The annual Lake Red Rock Balloonfest kicked off this weekend by sending colorful hot-air balloons into the sky Saturday morning. The 11th annual festival will host a plethora of activities all day today. Some activities include live music, food trucks, and a lighted boat parade. There are also activities for kids at […]
PELLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Winning Lottery Tickets About To Expire

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two winning Powerball tickets that will expire soon. Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the tickets are worth 50-thousand dollars each and they were bought at convenience stores in Council Bluffs and Stuart. The Council Bluffs ticket was bought for the July 21st drawing and the Stuart ticket was bought for the October 24th drawing – both last year. Neubauer says it is unusual to have two prizes of this size go unclaimed.
CLIVE, IA
KCCI.com

25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA

