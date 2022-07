For the fourth year in a row, harmful algae have been found in South Portland's Hinckley Park. The algae called cyanobacteria can be extremely toxic to humans and dogs. "Just checked Hinckley Park again this morning and found that the Cyanobacteria bloom is now active. We are posting the signs around the park to inform people. Please remember to stay away from the water and keep dogs from drinking or swimming! It can be very harmful to dogs if ingested and can result in death," the post said.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO