At SpiceKings in the heart of downtown Lancaster, expect to get cravings for foods you didn’t know you wanted. Po’boys with fried lobster, salmon bites, fish, shrimp, or chicken, topped with remoulade. Crab or lobster boil. Pasta with housemade alfredo. Wings. Fries loaded with lump crab, shrimp, and a creamy garlic sauce. More housemade sauces that bring the flavor.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO