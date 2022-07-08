ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta nonprofit struggles to find delivery drivers to get food to people in need

 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The need is greater than ever for getting people in Atlanta fed, according to one nonprofit. Rescuing Leftover Cuisine Atlanta takes excess food from things like events or restaurants, packs it up and delivers it to delivers it to places like homeless shelters or food pantries....

CBS 46

Homeless residents struggling after being kicked out of encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being forced to move and find a new area to live in, homeless Atlantans have made a major plea for help from city leaders. Dozens of people without homes have asked police where they should go next after they say they aren’t welcomed at some area shelters.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Backpacks, other supplies donated at back-to-school event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School may be several weeks away, but several local counties, including Fulton County, are preparing for the start of the school year. District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff held a back-to-school giveaway event today at several parks including Welcome All Park and West Side Park.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Usher headlines 2022 Beloved Benefit helps raise 6.3 million for charity

Atlanta showed up and showed out for the 2022 Beloved Benefit hosted in the city’s pride and joy the Mercedes Benz stadium. The seeds that civil rights leaders Martin Luther King, Congressman John Lewis and Ralph David Abernathy planted in Atlanta came to fruition as 6.3 million dollars was raised for eight non-profit organizations. Those winning organizations who share a visoon rooted in the belief that the solution to all of societal issues; including poverty, crime, homelessness, inequality etc. is community.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Hank Johnson announces grant to support healthy relationships for youths

CONYERS – More Than Conquerors Inc., a nonprofit organization serving young people in Rockdale and DeKalb counties, has received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Congressman Hank Johnson announced the grant last week. More Than Conquerors, a faith-based non-profit, assists young people...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Refugee pedestrian death solemn reminder of driving privilege

Metro Atlanta’s diversity of races, experiences, backgrounds, and ways of life is rich. The words ahead make broad brush strokes that account for many people, but certainly not all in our great city. Regardless of these differences, the vast majority of Atlantans own cars and drive. An everyday part of life, piloting a car easily becomes a wallpaper, nearly-hypnotic necessity. It’s so automatic and bad traffic is so rampant that the privilege of pulling a wheel is oft-forgotten.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shutting down problem nightclubs

New information shows how dangerous it can be near some Atlanta nightclubs. City leaders have not drafted tougher guidelines for all establishments.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL IS BACK FOR 2022 WITH NEW PROGRAMMING

Tasting tents return alongside brand new events and programming – Sliced & Cluck’d – celebrating Southern culinary talent and traditions. The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AF&WF) returns for its 11th year from Thursday, September 15, through Sunday, September 18, with various programming throughout Atlanta and tickets will officially go on sale to the public Thursday, June 23 – with a limited amount of tickets available with early bird pricing through Thursday, June 30. A celebration of Southern culinary culture, attendees can prepare to revel in creations from an array of the finest chefs the South has to offer – from Texas through Georgia, and all the way to D.C. – with proceeds benefiting Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, providing nutrient-dense meals for children in Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

County launches Nurse Navigation Program

A new initiative designed to streamline the emergency response process and help citizens more efficiently is underway. County officials set a June 28 launch for the Henry County Nurse Navigation Program, which they said would provide customized care options to meet the specific medical needs of callers and reduce the need to go to the emergency room. The program directly aligns with the “Committed to Community” rebranding of Henry County Fire Rescue.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
