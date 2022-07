Dry summer skin be gone! Join the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) to soothe chapped lips and skin by learning to make your own skin salve on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Meet us at the LOCAL Garden in south Bath to use just a few simple ingredients to make a wonderful lavender calendula coconut salve, using calendula flowers grown in LOCAL garden. This workshop is designed for adults and children 8 years old and older. Containers and supplies will be provided. We ask for a suggested donation of $5 to cover the supplies. No prior experience needed!

BATH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO