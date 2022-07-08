ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than $27 Million Bet On Seres Therapeutics? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday ahead of jobs report for june. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Seres Therapeutics

  • The Trade: Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB 10% owner Noubar Afeyan acquired a total of 8,738,243 shares at an average price of $3.15. To acquire these shares, it cost around $27.53 million.
  • What’s Happening: Seres Therapeutics recently announced a $100 million registered direct offering of common stock.
  • What Seres Therapeutics Does: Seres Therapeutics Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company operating in the United States.

Capricor Therapeutics

  • The Trade: Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR Chief Business Officer Xavier Avat acquired a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $3.73. The insider spent around $9.32 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Capricor Therapeutics recently announced one-year results from its HOPE-2 open label extension study in non-ambulant patients with later-stage duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • What Capricor Therapeutics Does: Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other medical conditions.

Rafael Holdings

  • The Trade: Rafael Holdings, Inc. RFL Executive Chairman Howard Jonas acquired a total of 3,225,806 shares at an average price of $1.86. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6 million.
  • What’s Happening: Rafael Holdings, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.
  • What Rafael Holdings Does: Rafael Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a clinical stage, oncology-focused pharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

PHX Minerals

  • The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. PHX 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 11,054 shares at an average price of $2.66. The insider spent $29.39 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: PHX Minerals, during May, posted a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
  • What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.

