Destination Vacation: Appomattox Court House National Historical Park

The first spotted Lanternfly in the United States was found in Pennsylvania in 2014, and the first one in Virginia was found in 2018 in Frederick County. The Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine was established a year later to slow the spread of the invasive insect, as well as to protect businesses who would otherwise have to impose restrictions on products shipped to and from areas it inhabits.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Music lovers will have to wait a year before they can jam out to the Academy’s Blackwater Music Festival in Lynchburg. The festival which was originally set for August 26 and 27 will be moving venues and rescheduling the festival to 2023 in the Historic and Warehouse Theatres.
EVINGTON, Va. – A Bedford County family is mourning the loss of their dog, after they say their neighbor tortured the dog to such an extreme, it has to be put down. Donna Ripley and her fiancé, Dennis Evans are the owners of the two-year old husky, Winter.
A recent fire call is raising concerns among Pittsylvania County’s Fire and Rescue Community about safety issues with solar farms. Gretna Fire Chief Ben Meeks says his agency last month responded to a fire at a solar farm that’s under construction. He says that presented a unique safety hazard to first responders. “If we have some younger guys, they might be great firemen but they go and put water on something that’s got 36,000 volts on one box and there’s 16 boxes, then we just killed somebody,” Meeks said.
FOREST, Va. – Gas prices are beginning to fall from an all-time high, but drivers are still feeling pain at the pump. So could you imagine paying 76 cents for a gallon for gas?. The thought became a reality for drivers at a 76 Gas station in Bedford County...
The Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force conducted a multi-day enforcement operation that resulted in 18 individuals being arrested on 63 various felony and misdemeanor charges. Charges include distribution of controlled substances, possession of Schedule I/II narcotics with intent to distribute, conspiracy to sell Schedule I/II narcotics, possession of controlled substances, failure to appear in court, destruction property, probation violations, etc. The charges were all handed up by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a burglary suspect. According to police, the burglary occurred around 10:30 p.m. July 4 on the 1300 block of East Market Street. A suspect was seen in surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man in Albemarle County has been arrested for throwing gasoline at another individual. This took place around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived at the scene after the call came in about a physical disorder in progress on the 1300 block of Richmond Road.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has received four patients from Springdale Apartments in Waynesboro who have experienced a chemical exposure, according to an Augusta Health spokesperson. Assessment of the patients is in process and WHSV is heading to the area to learn more. Stay with us on-air and...
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Since summer school started at Altavista public schools, 731 speeding violations have been detected by new speeding cameras — officials say. According to Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merrick, between June 6 to July 1, there have been several summons for speeding by Altavista Combined School and Altavista Elementary School.
UPDATE 8:18 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department and the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office released new information regarding an incident in the Roanoke Valley that ended with a driver dead and another person injured. Police say they received a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 about a...
A hairdresser in Virginia has hit it big on a lottery scratch-off ticket. Elizabeth McCabe, the owner of a hair salon in the town of Amelia Court House, bought a Monopoly Fortunes scratcher ticket last month from her local 7-Eleven, where she gets her daily cup of coffee, according to a Virginia Lottery press release.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 6-year-old, non-verbal, autistic boy with Down syndrome who went missing in Buckingham County on Sunday night was found dead Monday morning, according to fire officials. Landon “Waldy” Raber was found dead around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11, the Toga Volunteer Fire Department...
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Robert Staton that took place on July 5, 2022. On July 7, after an extensive investigation, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office obtained charges on Michael Cerillo, 52, of Lexington, NC. Cerillo was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.
After spending the last six years as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, Tony Elliot arrives for his first season in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers went 6-6 a year ago and return Brennan Armstrong, one of the nation’s best quarterbacks. Only ten total starters return, headlined by Armstrong and one of the...
