Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Rough waters with waves of 3 to 5 ft and strong currents. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO