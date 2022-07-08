These New England Diners Rank Among Best In America, New Report Says

Modern Diner, located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Several New England eateries were listed among the best diners in the United States in a new report from Tasting Table.

The website shared its list of the best diners in the US on Thursday, June 23.

Blue Benn, located in Bennington, Vermont, made the list due to its wide selection of dishes, such as Crunchberry Pancakes.

Tasting Table also included Modern Diner, located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, citing its popular specials menu, which frequently changes.

Maine Diner, located in Wells, Maine, was cited for its seafood dishes, such as lobster rolls and celebrated seafood chowder.

Read the full report from Tasting Table here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.