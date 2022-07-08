ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Wants to Play Six More Years

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

Over the past few weeks, the future of the big three in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang with the Pittsburgh Penguins has come into question.

The path cleared a little with the re-signing of Letang who will remain with the Penguins for another six years.

While Malkin still waits for his deal, how does Crosby feel about his future?

According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, Crosby wants to play another six years, as well.

“I hope we play another six years together,’ Crosby said. ‘I know he wants to play longer than that.”

Crosby has three years remaining on his current contract, and assuming he continues to play at his record setting pace, a new deal shouldn’t be hard to come by.

The current Crosby contract ends in 2025 and if he wants another three years to keep playing, there shouldn’t be the kind of hesitation we saw with Letang and are still seeing with Malkin.

The next domino to fall for the Penguins has to be the Malkin deal and everyone wants to see his deal get done.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said he’s “optimistic” Malkin will be signed.

Letang received texts from Malkin and Letang responded saying “I hope you get this done soon so we keep it all together.”

The team may be getting older, but the skill hasn’t declined; Crosby, Malkin, and Letang can still help the team win.

