Panama City Beach, FL

Northbound lanes of Hwy 79 closed after deadly crash

WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RIqf_0gYqsHdw00

UPDATE 9:30 P.M.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A 31-year-old Bonifay man was killed and three others were seriously injured in a Friday morning wreck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers wrote that a 2010 Chevrolet sedan was headed south on State Road 79 near Pine Log Road when it crossed over the center median and directly into the path of a 2014 Audi SUV.

The driver of the Chevrolet sedan was killed, troopers wrote.

A 39-year-old Princeton, Texas woman was driving the Audi. She is listed in critical condition. A 15-year-old girl from Princeton, Texas was a passenger in the SUV and is in critical condition. A 12-year-old girl from Princeton, Texas was also a passenger in the SUV and is in serious condition.

A earlier version of this story is below.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – First responders are working a deadly head-on crash on Highway 79 near Pine Log Road.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at least one person died in the crash.

According to local law enforcement, Highway 79 northbound is currently closed. Drivers should use C.R. 388 East to Highway 77 as a detour.

