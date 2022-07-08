What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Lansing ArtPath a ‘Scavenger Hunt’ Along River Trail

Summer is the season for spending time outdoors, and Lansing’s ArtPath is now in full swing.

The event combines the work of artists from around the city and state, turning the Lansing River Trail into a walkable art gallery.

Art ranges from metal works, spray painted murals and designs made from recycled and repurposed materials.

Officials say it will be a “scavenger hunt to explore art and the River Trail.”

How You Can Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts for a Year

Donut lovers, your dream may soon become a reality, because Krispy Kreme is giving away cards to lucky customers good for one dozen free donuts for an entire year.

The give away is in celebration of the company’s 85th birthday. Cards will be given out to 8,500 guests each day from July 11-14.

The donut chain says customers will be randomly selected at participating locations.