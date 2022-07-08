ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What's hot on the web this morning

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Lansing ArtPath a ‘Scavenger Hunt’ Along River Trail

Summer is the season for spending time outdoors, and Lansing’s ArtPath is now in full swing.

The event combines the work of artists from around the city and state, turning the Lansing River Trail into a walkable art gallery.

Art ranges from metal works, spray painted murals and designs made from recycled and repurposed materials.

Officials say it will be a “scavenger hunt to explore art and the River Trail.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FGsl_0gYqs1bZ00

How You Can Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts for a Year

Donut lovers, your dream may soon become a reality, because Krispy Kreme is giving away cards to lucky customers good for one dozen free donuts for an entire year.

The give away is in celebration of the company’s 85th birthday. Cards will be given out to 8,500 guests each day from July 11-14.

The donut chain says customers will be randomly selected at participating locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcqc1_0gYqs1bZ00

Comments / 0

WLNS

Motorcycles, semitrucks and more at Mason Outdoor Expo

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – If you love motorcycles, hotrods and trucks, the Ingham County Fairgrounds is the place to be this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles and other flashy, fast and giant vehicles are convening Saturday for the Mason Outdoor Expo Motorcycle Show. The motorcycle show, organized by Full Throttle...
MASON, MI
WLNS

TMSG: 73-year-old postcard reunited with intended recipient

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A long-lost penny postcard found at a Michigan antique show made its way to its intended recipient. It was all thanks to one man and a computer. In this week’s Tell Me Something Good, we explore how Ryan Floo, a Michigander with an appreciation for history, helped this long-lost correspondence make its way to its rightful home.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Pet of the Day: Meet Bacon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Bacon, a sweet older bully, is looking for a happy home. He was adopted by Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter a few years ago. Bacon unfortunately spent his life up until then chained in a backyard. The shelter doesn’t know his entire history, but...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Vintage muscle cars cruise to Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Mustangs, GTOs and Corvettes are cruising over to Fitzgerald Park Saturday. The Ledges Classic Car and Craft Show is back for its 33rd year. Attracting more than 200 vintage muscle cars, both domestic and foreign, to Grand Ledge’s historic Fitzgerald Park, the celebration has a lot to offer for the aspiring motorhead.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
TheHorse.com

Michigan Mare Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
iHeartRadio

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
WLNS

Lansing restaurant owners struggling amid economic woes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “We’ve all been trying to get back to the so-so norm,” said Matt Gillett, co-owner of Saddleback BBQ. Restaurant owners are trying to get back on their feet, but one of the owners of Saddleback BBQ saidit’s hard to see other local restaurants closing. “It saddens me. Some of these restaurants […]
LANSING, MI
WKQI Channel 955

The Best Fried Chicken In Michigan

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you're looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
DETROIT, MI
