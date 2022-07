Beginning immediately, teenagers in New Jersey can work more hours during the summer, as Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill to expand working hours for children aged 14 to 17. Businesses in the Garden State, particularly those along the Jersey Shore, have struggled with finding employees for the busy summer season, and consider the new law a win for economic growth in the state. The law makes permanent several COVID-era provisions surrounding working limits for teenagers in New Jersey.

