Across the street on Broadway Blvd. looking toward the Uptown Theater.Baylor98, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1979, the Uptown Building and Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a wonderful historic theater located in Kansas City, Missouri. Every time I've been to The Uptown, it has been an adventure with all the interior design. I also had the opportunity to set up three wedding cakes there and it was always an experience being inside the building.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO