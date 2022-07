NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a seven-day string of seasonable temperatures, Mother Nature cranked up the heat throughout the five boroughs. Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s and low 90s across the area, and the humidity increased to oppressive levels. Central Park checked in with a high of exactly 90 degrees, a good 5 degrees above normal. LaGuardia also cracked the 90-degree mark with a high of 91, and Newark got roasted under 98-degree heat, nearly tying their daily record of 99 set back in 2011. Parts of western New Jersey and the Hudson Valley did see some relief though as an area of showers and storms moved through.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO