Minneapolis, MN

Frey selects ex-cop to lead Minneapolis' Office of Community Safety

By Learfield Wire Service
 3 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is selecting Cedric Alexander to be the city’s first-ever community safety commissioner. If approved, Alexander will...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Armed robber sentenced to prison

(Undated) -- A Minneapolis man will spend 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for the armed robberies of two gas stations and a hotel in February of 2020. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Keanu Ross pleaded guilty to robbing Speedway stations in Columbia Heights and Fridley, and the Super 8 Hotel in Brooklyn Center. In one of the gas station robberies, Ross demanded cash from the register, kicked an employee in the face, and made off with more than 700 dollars in cash, tobacco products, and lottery tickets. Officers found a large amount of cash and a semi-automatic pistol that matched the gun fired during the hotel robbery when he was arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Celebration of Eid al-Adha

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesotans of all faiths are invited Saturday to join the Muslim Minnesotan community at U-S Bank Stadium in celebration of Eid (EED) al-Adha. Eid al-Adha is the Muslim holiday commemorating the faithfulness of Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham as he’s called in in the Jewish and Christian faiths, who, as a test, was called by Allah, the Arabic word for God, to sacrifice his son. Organizer Abdulahi Sarah says more than 35-thousand people are expected to attend this year--making it the largest Eid celebration in the Western hemisphere. Today's event is free and open to the public.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

