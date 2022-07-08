Frey selects ex-cop to lead Minneapolis' Office of Community Safety

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesotans of all faiths are invited Saturday to join the Muslim Minnesotan community at U-S Bank Stadium in celebration of Eid (EED) al-Adha. Eid al-Adha is the Muslim holiday commemorating the faithfulness of Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham as he’s called in in the Jewish and Christian faiths, who, as a test, was called by Allah, the Arabic word for God, to sacrifice his son. Organizer Abdulahi Sarah says more than 35-thousand people are expected to attend this year--making it the largest Eid celebration in the Western hemisphere. Today's event is free and open to the public.
