Frey selects ex-cop to lead Minneapolis' Office of Community Safety

(Undated) -- A Minneapolis man will spend 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for the armed robberies of two gas stations and a hotel in February of 2020. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Keanu Ross pleaded guilty to robbing Speedway stations in Columbia Heights and Fridley, and the Super 8 Hotel in Brooklyn Center. In one of the gas station robberies, Ross demanded cash from the register, kicked an employee in the face, and made off with more than 700 dollars in cash, tobacco products, and lottery tickets. Officers found a large amount of cash and a semi-automatic pistol that matched the gun fired during the hotel robbery when he was arrested.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO