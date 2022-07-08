ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice cream truck driver shot in Dayton, drives away

By Sarah Bean
WKBN
 5 days ago
A man was shot in an ice cream truck Thursday (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

Correction: An earlier edition of this story provided the incorrect town name for the shooting. The correct location is Dayton. This error has been corrected.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an ice cream truck driver was shot in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Evansville Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. by someone saying their son had been shot and was bleeding from his chest, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Sergeant James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, the victim was driving the ice cream truck in Dayton when he was shot. He then drove himself to the Evansville address.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The Dayton Police Department will continue to investigate this incident.

