Signature 'House-Aged Burger' Helps Queens Diner Rank Among Best In America, New Report Says

Jackson Hole Diner, located at 69-35 Astoria Boulevard North in Queens Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular New York eatery was listed among the best diners in the United States in a new report from Tasting Table thanks to its signature house-aged burgers.

Jackson Hole Diner in Queens was named to the website's list of the best diners across the US, which was published on Thursday, June 23.

The diner is located at 69-35 Astoria Boulevard North in Queens.

The popular house-aged burgers, along with the classic décor and house-made shakes were listed as reasons the diner is one of the best, Tasting Table reported.

Read the full report from Tasting Table here.

