Saint Cloud, MN

Man pleads guilty to 2020 St. Cloud murder

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Cloud, MN) -- A man is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to a 2020 murder...

www.willmarradio.com

WJON

St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

PEQUOT LAKES -- A St. Cloud woman was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway 371. Troopers say a van was going north on the highway approaching a county road intersection in Pequot...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Woman connected to murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man found on North Shore pleads guilty

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Tyler, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
KCAU 9 News

Escaped North Dakota inmate arrested in South Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who escaped from a minimum-security lockup in Bismarck has been arrested in South Dakota. David Corn was arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday night. An Aberdeen woman authorities said helped him flee from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck...
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Cloquet-area man arrested for July 4th stabbing

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
fox9.com

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota's lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Unconscious Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman while she was unconscious. Twenty-nine-year-old Markus Ost has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct while the victim was physically helpless. St. Cloud Police got a call on February 8th reporting that Ost had raped a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man charged in St. Paul shooting says victim wasn't his target

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Officials have charged a man in the shooting death of 59-year-old Jeffrey Foss, who was found dead on the 600 block of Dale Street North on July 1.The defendant, Payton Wood, 22, was charged with second-degree murder after he says he accidentally shot and killed Foss.Officers arrived at Dale Street North to find a single 9mm casing in an alley entrance and a garden with picnic tables nearby. The picnic tables were littered with empty alcohol bottles, white plastic cups, empty cigarette packages and cigarette butts.While officers were examining the scene, they were approached by a man who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

St. Paul Man Facing Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man is facing charges related to drug trafficking and firearms violations. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Christopher Stengle was charged Friday with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, one count of carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt after shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 15-year-old boy was among the four people hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting in St. Cloud.  The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. in the alley near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 11th Street South, in a residential neighborhood close to the St. Cloud State University campus. According to investigators, multiple people were involved in an argument before shots rang out. The victims were described as three men between the ages of 19 and 21, and one 15-year-old boy. All are in serious but stable condition.Brianca Carter, who lives in the neighborhood, said that she knows the youngest victim. "That's a family friend of mine," she said, adding that this summer has seen an increase in crime in the area. No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police say there is no threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota woman sentenced on federal murder charge

ALLEN, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old Allen, South Dakota, woman convicted of Second Degree Murder was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on June 30. Jonnie Fineran’s sentence was handed down by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, according to a release by United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell.
ALLEN, SD
knsiradio.com

Three Teenage Girls Hurt in Crash Near Clear Lake

(KNSI) – Three teenage girls from St. Cloud were hurt after their vehicle left the road and struck a tree on Highway 10 on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Nairus Muhumed was headed west on the highway around 9:00 a.m. when she lost control of the 2011 Ford Focus near Clear Lake.
CLEAR LAKE, MN

