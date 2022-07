It will be double the educational opportunities in the Youth Area at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days this year. Chair Cindy Kolzow says the focus is on “toddlers to teenagers” with emphasis in three areas; careers in agriculture, safety in agriculture and livestock education. “All exhibitors will offer hands-on activities to learn about something that is agriculture-related.” Kolzow says farm safety will be the main purpose of those with displays in the youth area. The three area technical colleges which serve Clark County will offer opportunities to learn about everything from animal science to landscape and turf management to drone operations. “Even if you are not from a farm, we hope you can learn a little bit about what goes into producing your food.”

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO