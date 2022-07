I'm convinced that Chloë Sevigny will be setting trends until she is 100. She's been my style icon since I first knew what a style icon was, and even at 47 years old, she is still my number one fashion inspiration. I have a book filled with photos of her looks on my nightstand, which I consider a visual lullaby. And I have no shame in saying I've been putting off getting married just so I could see what her looks would be, so I'd have something to add to my moodboard. Glenn Martens' Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture is now all I want to walk down the aisle in.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO