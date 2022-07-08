ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

U of M student's Dinkytown apartment hit by gunfire

By Fox 9 Staff
Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A University of Minnesota student was awakened early Friday when gunshots were fired into her apartment. Police have not yet responded to questions about what they believe happened, but witnesses tell Fox 9 that multiple shots were fired near...

Hammer Powder
2d ago

The university, in their protest about cops in 2020, demanded that Minneapolis City cops not patrol the university. Nice job liberals. How you like your violence now? 🤔

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

