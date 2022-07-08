U of M student's Dinkytown apartment hit by gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide they say happened after a domestic dispute.Police were called to the intersection of 1st Avenue South and 17th Street East around 3:20 a.m. They found a man in his 30s who had been struck by a vehicle multiple times.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.Officials say the dispute happened between the man and a woman, who had previously been in a relationship. She drove an SUV from the road and hit the man, who was walking near a sidewalk.She was arrested at the scene.Police say it's the 46th homicide in the city this year. The man's identity has not been released.Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswww.wadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project https://www.stpaulintervention.org Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day One www.dayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza United esperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO