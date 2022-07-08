ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: 'Talks Progressing' Between Manchester City And Chelsea In Nathan Ake Deal

By Jake Mahon
 3 days ago

Chelsea have moved closer in their pursuit of Manchester City's Nathan Ake, it has been reported. Ake has been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge over the last month, as the London club look to replace the outgoing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Dutchman spent six years with Chelsea between 2011 and 2017, joining the club as a 15-year-old from Feyenoord's academy. However, the defender struggled for regular minutes in London and spent a large period of his time there away on loan, before joining Bournemouth permanently in 2017.

Ake excelled while at Bournemouth and attracted the interest of Man City, who paid £41million for him in 2020. The Netherlands centre back has impressed whenever he's been called upon for City, but has struggled for regular game-time at the club.

It has been reported over the last month or so that Ake's former club Chelsea hold an interest in the 27-year-old, and it now appears a transfer may have moved closer. James Olley of ESPN is reporting that talks have progressed between the two clubs and City are now ready to let the defender leave.

The report also states that Ake is open to the move, with City's valuation of the defender currently sitting at £50million. This seems like a valuation Chelsea will be able to meet, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the proposed transfer was to progress soon.

Ake struggled for game-time in his first spell at Chelsea, but that is unlikely to be the case if he were to join the club for a second stint. Centre back is an area the blues are particularly short in at the minute, with both Rudiger and Christensen leaving the club. If Ake were to move to Stamford bridge he would likely receive more minutes than he currently has been at City, with John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias all blocking his path in Manchester.

