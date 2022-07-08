ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK Labour's Starmer cleared of wrongdoing after lockdown investigation

CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarmer faced his own investigation after a video of him emerged drinking beer at a get-together in April 2021 during an election campaign. Gatherings indoors were banned at the time unless they were essential for work. Starmer said he had simply paused for a meal and went back to...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Boris Johnson's Chequers wedding party moved after criticism

A wedding party for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie will no longer be held at the prime minister's country house following criticism of the venue choice. Newspaper reports said plans had been made for a party at Chequers in July. A No 10 source told the BBC "nothing had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Boris Johnson To Resign As UK PM

Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as British Prime Minister on Thursday, a government source said, after he was abandoned by ministers and his Conservative Party's lawmakers who said he was no longer fit to govern. With eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, resigning in the last two hours,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Uk#Uk Labour#British#Labour#Durham Police
CNBC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after more than 50 MPs quit government

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said that it is "clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and so a new prime minister."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'They're behaving like they've just arrived from the moon': Labour's Keir Starmer blasts jostling Tory leadership rivals over 'fantasy economics' tax cut plans after months spent defending Boris Johnson's increases

Sir Keir Starmer accused Tory leadership hopefuls of plucking £200 billion of un-costed commitments from the 'magic money tree' today as he accused them of 'fantasy economics'. The Labour leader used a speech in Gateshead to lash out at the dozen or so MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Boris Johnson 'squatting' in Downing Street, says Labour frontbencher

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said Boris Johnson is “squatting” in Downing Street and needs to leave his position “sooner.”The Labour frontbencher added: “If Conservative MPs don’t make arrangements for him to go, we will look at a confidence’s vote in Parliament.”The prime minister could remain in office until October, when a new leader would be elected at the Conservative Party conference. Mr Johnson stepped down amid mass resignation of government ministers including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Angela Rayner condemns new Tory minister for repeating ‘disgraceful’ legs smear

A new Tory minister been criticised after repeating allegations Angela Rayner “opened her legs” to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons.Levelling Up minister Lia Nici made the comment in an interview despite the Prime Minister having previously described it as “sexist, misogynistic tripe”.Ms Nici, MP for Great Grimsby, told BBC Politics North on Saturday: “Let’s be honest here. We talk about honesty and integrity.“The deputy shadow leader decided it would be amusing to open her legs in the chamber and then brag to everybody that actually it was male members of the opposite party who had been looking at...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

UN fails to extend aid deliveries to Syrian rebel-held area

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council failed in two rival votes Friday to extend humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, with the U.S. ambassador warning that “people will die because of this vote.” After days of consultations, the U.N.’s most powerful body remained divided over the key issue of the length of an extension. Almost all council members favored a year-long extension, which the U.N. secretary-general and more than 30 non-governmental organization insist is the minimum time frame needed, but Russia demanded a six-month renewal, with a new resolution required for another six months. The failure of the U.N.’s most powerful body to agree on an extension came two days before Sunday’s expiration of the council’s current one-year mandate for deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey to northwest Idlib.
CHINA
The Associated Press

Tunisia’s Islamists decry asset freezes as political move

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s influential Islamist movement Ennahdha on Thursday strongly disputed accusations of money laundering and terrorism financing after the country’s central bank froze the bank accounts of a dozen top party officials. Party leader Rached Ghannouchi, a former Tunisian parliament speaker who has clashed...
WORLD
CNBC

Why tensions between China and Taiwan are on the rise

In May, President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to China: The U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense militarily if China were to invade. "That's the commitment we made," Biden said in response to a question over the U.S.' intention to protect Taiwan. "We agree with the 'One China' policy. We signed on to it."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Bereaved families ‘will not be able to move on’ after Boris Johnson resignation

Families who lost loved ones to coronavirus and were “ripped apart” by Boris Johnson’s actions will not be able to move on following his resignation, a campaign group said.The Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice group said Mr Johnson will be remembered as a prime minister who failed to act when coronavirus first started spreading through the country, allowed hospitals to be overwhelmed, and left care homes defenceless.On Thursday, the PM finally announced he would step down following dozens of resignations – a mass exodus triggered by the departures of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.For us, Johnson will...
U.K.
The Independent

Ben Wallace won’t say if will run for Tory party leadership after Boris Johnson quits

Ben Wallace has declined to say whether he will run for the Conservative Party leadership, insisting that he will continue to focus on his job as defence secretary.Mr Wallace, coming top among poll of Tory members to succeed Boris Johnson as leader after his resignation on Thursday, spoke during a visit to a training centre for Ukrainian troops in north of England.The defence secretary said he was convinced that the political turmoil in the Britain would not lead to any lessening of support for Ukraine, stressing that he had built up a cross-party consensus on the issue.“I don’t think there...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy