Omaha, NE

Welcome to the Weekend - July 8, 2022

By Harrison Popp
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElmwood Park – 411-1/2 N Elmwood Rd. July 8 - 10 – 8 p.m. (Activities at 6 p.m.) Omaha Community Playhouse – 6915 Cass St. July 8 – Jitterbugs’ Night Out at Eagles Ballroom (201 S. 24th St.) July 8 – Aubrey Logan...

doniphanherald.com

Teacher, student reunite in Omaha 41 years later over love of gardening

OMAHA -- One student can stick in a teacher’s mind even 41 years after they shared a classroom. For Beth Hudson, who taught fourth grade at Miller Park Elementary School in 1979-80, that student is Clark “Ace” Williams. Hudson, who works as a librarian in Walla Walla, Washington, and Williams reunited Monday at Omaha Permaculture near 41st and Grand Streets, where he works as a landscaper and beekeeper.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Female small business owners partake in Omaha pop-up makers market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 30 female-owned businesses set up shop just off of F Street for the first pop-up makers market. Vendors sold a variety of handmade goods. Things like candles, jewelry, art, and even kid’s clothing. Nicole Szymczak is a full-time hairstylist and part-time business owner....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Shawn Mendez concert postponed in Omaha

The new boat is the department's solution to flooding scenarios. Since 1982 Nebraska's foster care system has turned directly to communities to help oversee the efforts of foster families.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Some Omaha metro businesses successfully compete against Amazon Prime

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amazon Prime Day returns this year, but local businesses urge you to keep your dollars close to home. Some of them bounced back better than others since the pandemic. Kim Ahler’s boutique in Papillion is one of them. “As we went through COVID and people...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Council Bluffs SummerFest returns to River's Edge Park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs will host the second annual SummerFest Saturday afternoon. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with all sorts of activities for families to enjoy. SummerFest activities include three inflatables to bounce around in—the...
point2homes.com

5623 S 190th Terrace, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68135

Lisa Marie Zimmerman, M: 402-660-9078, [email protected], www.betteromaha.com - AWESOME Millard home with park like setting and treed private backyard. This home has one of the largest lots in the subdivision, with a 6' wood privacy fence surrounding the property & backyard fire pit and picnic table area. There is a smaller chain link fence sectioning off a small area of the yard, near the house perfect for pets or kids. Fresh carpet & paint throughout home December 2021. Large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, all appliances stay! Deck off back is perfect for entertaining (new stain last season). Gate in the back leads to a path to the community play ground & SPLASH pad. Lower level has an additional sink with cabinets and counter top space with 3/4 bathroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Take a swim through Omaha’s lake history

Lakeside living has never been more in vogue around Omaha. Just look at the luxury developments west of the city. Million-dollar homes on the shores of what had been sand and gravel pits, or creeks dammed for man-made lakes. But you might not believe that the first try at making...
OMAHA, NE
point2homes.com

7817 N 94 Circle, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68122

Ashley Cerveny, M: 402-618-5732, [email protected], https://www.kw.com - Wow! Come checkout this newly complete ranch home by THI builder in the newly developed Lake Cunningham Village! It is now available for purchase! Schedule a showing today or come to the open house Sat, July 9 from 10am-Noon or Sunday, July 10 from 10:30-12:30 You will be amazed at all the standard features! - SS appliances (including refrigerator) - Tankless Water Heater - Soft-close drawers in kitchen + baths - Large walk-in closet in owners bedroom - Sprinkler System - Quartz Countertops throughout - Vaulted Ceilings (ranch Plan) - main floor laundry - Extra storage/built-in cabinets in main bathroom and as an added bonus..the basement 4th bedroom/closet are framed and the ceiling is drywalled. Less work for you! Contact Listing agent for additional questions or for a list of other available lots/plans being built! 402-618-5732.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Alex’s Lemonade Stand sets up at Lincoln Super Savers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Alex’s Lemonade Stand is raising money for cancer research in Lincoln this weekend. Tara Suckstorf is operating two stands in the Capital City as part of the national campaign to fight childhood cancer. So if you have a hankering for a cold glass of...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Millard family recounts loved one lost to brain eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the IDNR closed the beach at Lake of Three...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ceremony to mark 50th anniversary of historical marker at site of Steamboat Bertrand

OMAHA — Officials are celebrating the 50th anniversary of a historical marker that sits at the site of a sunken steamboat. The marker, installed in 1972, commemorates the Steamboat Bertrand Discovery Site near DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. The discovery site is on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River. Contents recovered from the boat remain on display.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Open Door Mission gives free items to those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 300 people with a laundry list of needs came to Open Door Mission’s donation giveaway event. And they went home with a few things checked off that list, plus a few wants as well. “This is the puzzle I got, and I got...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and humid today, overnight storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another warm and humid morning across the metro with temperatures in the lower 70s. We’re actually starting off a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and that trend will stick with us all day. A few patches of clouds early will give way to mostly sunny skies for the rest of your Sunday. Temperatures warm quickly, jumping into the middle 80s by Noon with afternoon highs in the low 90s around the metro.
point2homes.com

8500 W Davey Road, Raymond, Lancaster County, NE, 68428

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Walk-out ranch with 10 beautiful acres just East of Branched Oak Lake! Enjoy the peace and quiet in this 3 bed, 2 bath home with wood floors, remodeled basement, and plenty of updates. Backs to an abundance of mature trees and wildlife. Invisible fence lines stay with the property. Very nice 30 x 50 cement floor steel building/garage with a corner office. Won't last long!
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We might be witnessing the end of an era. VFW posts in Omaha and across the country are closing their doors. VFW halls across the country were already struggling, then COVID hit and delivered a knockout punch. Over in Carter Lake at VFW Post 9661, there’s...

