DETROIT (FOX 2) - Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is under investigation by the feds, wanting to know if he's been paying back the money he owes the city. It comes following news of an online fundraiser so his family could allegedly buy a home in a luxury development in Florida - a claim he denied recently to Lloyd Jackson on 760 WJR-AM.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO