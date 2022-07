Click here to read the full article. The following contains a major mid-credits casting spoiler from Thor: Love and Thunder, now in theaters. Thor: Love and Thunder may have failed Kat Dennings’ post-WandaVision Darcy Lewis, but the first of two end credits scenes offered quite a thrill for fans of TV’s most acclaimed current comedy. And it certainly gave new context to the Roy Kent quote, “You deserve someone who makes you feel like you’ve been struck by f–king lightning.” Without spoiling what from the movie itself sets up the mid-credits scene, let’s just say that the god Zeus (played by Russell Crowe)...

TV SERIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO