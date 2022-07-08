ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roseville readies for Annual National Night Out in August

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime Awareness and Strengthening neighborhood spirit. Roseville, Calif. – On Tuesday, August 2, neighborhoods throughout the City of Roseville are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the annual National Night Out (NNO). The evening of August 2, residents in neighborhoods throughout Roseville and across...

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Demonstrators march Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 50 demonstrators are marching in Downtown Sacramento Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, there is a group of people who marched in the middle of the street westbound on Capital Avenue near 6th Street. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, the protest ended at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Wall of Recognition Nominations Deadline

Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin was built on a granite foundation by people, businesses and organizations dedicated to the betterment of the community. Help the City recognize those who have helped shape the character of Rocklin and submit your nomination for the 2022 Wall of Recognition honoree today. Nominations...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parades#National Night Out#Crime Awareness
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
Contra Costa Herald

The California State Fair & Food Festival returns July 15-31 in Sacramento

After a two-year hiatus the California State Fair & Food Festival is back July 15-31 at the Cal Expo. It will include exhibits, programs, competitions, thoroughbred horse racing, carnival rides, freestyle motocross shows, concerts and lots of food! We’re excited to be BACK TOGETHER with everyone!. SPECIAL FAIR DAYS.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

At Critical Capacity, Sacramento Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving select adoption fees in the hopes that more of its rescue pets find new homes. The shelter is currently at critical capacity, as summer is an active breeding time for cats and many dogs run away at the sound of Fourth of July fireworks. “Our cat adoptions right now are currently $50,” said Annette Bedsworth, the shelter’s director. “And if you want two, they are only $75 for two kitties.” As for dogs, for any that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days, all adoption fees are currently being waived. Additionally, fees will also be waived for pet owners who retrieve their dogs that went missing around the Fourth of July holiday. The shelter is currently seeking people to provide foster care. Currently, the shelter has roughly 500 kittens in foster homes in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The Shack in East Sacramento closing at the end of July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack will be closing at the end of July, the business said. “This has been an amazing adventure, and a dream realized for our family,” they said on Facebook. When they went into business, they said they wanted to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville heating back up following unseasonably cooler summer temps

Roseville to get baked as triple digit temps return. Roseville, Calif.- When the mercury dips below 90 degrees and gentle breezes roll through a summer’s day, Roseville residents sit up and take notice. This part of California is typically hot and still during the summer months. Those cool breezes...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Traffic delayed as vegetation fire burns along Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire burning along the side of Highway 50 in Sacramento is slowing traffic and causing delays for drivers, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 10, 2022. The fire started Sunday afternoon near 12th and W Street in Midtown, the Sacramento Fire...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Halt Grass Fire Near Mather

MATHER (CBS13) — Firefighters halted a grass fire Sunday afternoon east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says crews stopped progress of a fire that burned roughly 14 acres near Mather, close to the intersection of Excelsior Road and Westerly Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation. Mather is located about 15 miles east of Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy