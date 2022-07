The Chicago White Sox are under .500… and we are approaching mid-July. Many chalked up their difficult first month of the season to an early slump. At the end of May, Chicago was simply decimated with injuries. And then concern began to grow in June. And now we are in July, and the White Sox are still playing underwhelming baseball. And with the 2022 MLB trade deadline approaching, one has to wonder if Chicago might sell.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO