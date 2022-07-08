ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Weekend storms and hot temperatures!

By Erica Meyer
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are coming to an end Friday morning in the northeast highlands, but the rest of the state is waking up to mostly clear skies. Temperatures are mild in all areas, except the western high terrain and southwest Colorado, where dry air has allowed temperatures to cool into the 40s! We will warm up quickly there after around 8 AM, but in the mean time, grab a jacket.

Friday will stay dry in the Four Corners, west high terrain, and middle/upper Rio Grande Valley. Storms will develop in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Sacramento and Gila mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will move south off of the Sangre de Cristo Mtns, and southwest off the southern mountains. This will bring the chance for heavy downpours to the northeast highlands, east plains and much of southern NM. We may even see a strong/severe storm with damaging wind and hail in the northeast highlands this evening.

The Rio Grande Valley and west mountains will see a higher chance for storms on Saturday and Sunday. Eastern NM will dry out on Saturday and especially Sunday. Temperatures will stay hot all weekend.

KRQE News 13

Warm evening with scattered storms west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very hot Sunday with high temperatures in the middle 90s for the ABQ metro area, lower 100s for Roswell and Tucumcari, and upper 80s for Santa Fe. Mostly sunny skies dominated the eastern half of the state with the monsoon moisture returning to western New Mexico. Some storms produced […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drier, very hot temps Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! Temperatures are starting off a few degrees cooler than Saturday thanks to clear skies. We even have some relatively cool air in the northern mountains, but this will rapidly change later. High temps will turn 35-40° in some places as very hot temps arrive again, even triple-digit heat for the east and south. This time, we’ll see significantly less storm coverage throughout the afternoon with dry air rotating around the ridge of high pressure.
KRQE News 13

Very hot weekend ahead with scattered storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re seeing very warm temperatures in the middle 70s across the state’s southern half. It’s also feeling very muggy for the east. This moisture will slowly work its way from east to west throughout the day, setting the stage for more scattered late-day thunderstorms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storms pushing into the metro this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First the high heat this afternoon and now the storms are arriving. High temps soared into the triple digits across both eastern and southern NM. But now, finally, the metro is seeing some rain after a 12-day break (at the Sunport, officially). Expect some locally heavy downpours throughout the evening with the flash flooding mainly confined to the mountains. So pack the umbrella tonight if you’re going out. Some areas in the mountains have already picked up 1-2″ of rain with more to come this evening before tapering off overnight. The rain then focuses into western NM Sunday afternoon as the central and east have mainly dry and hot days with highs in the lower 100s for Tucumcari and Roswell! The ABQ metro will break into the middle 90s once again with an extreme UV index.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture will linger around all weekend, continuing to create daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. Above average temperatures will also persist through the weekend ahead, before cooling down to seasonable by mid next week. The best potential for showers and storms today will be along and east of the Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon becomes more active this weekend

The monsoon switches pattern this weekend, trapping in moisture across the state. This will bring more daily rain and thunderstorm chances to the mountainous terrain and surrounding areas, including the Albuquerque metro. Moisture and temperatures will increase this weekend as an area of high pressure gains strength over the Four...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isolated storms, more rain on the way this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday will be dry and mostly calm across the Western and Central parts of the state, air continues to push east. Isolated mountain storms are expected across the south central part of the state and pushing into the northeast as well. Flash flooding is possible, especially for the Sacramento Mountains into this afternoon […]
KRQE News 13

State money will help with Roswell flooding damage

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – As monsoon season continues to sweep across the state, one southeast New Mexico community is about to receive some massive help from the state. Last month, flooding in Roswell damaged homes and washed away a bridge. Saturday, the state announced it’s putting $1.7 million into Roswell to make sure it doesn’t happen […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Tattoo Fiesta hits Isleta Casino

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tattoo artists from all over the world are at the Isleta Casino this weekend. It’s the 10th annual New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta, featuring local, celebrity, and legendary artists. They have more than 400 artists at the three-day event. If you’re thinking about getting a tattoo, this is a perfect way to learn […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dispensary-gas station sells gas at $2.38

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was like stepping back in time for New Mexicans at a gas station on Broadway and Lomas. Saturday, Chronic Kings, a combined gas station and dispensary, lowered gas prices to $2.38 per gallon for just a few hours. Americans for Prosperity of New Mexico say they wanted to talk to New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KRQE News 13

Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year

This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico plans for more electric vehicle charging stations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The first in a series of electric vehicle charging stations that will be paid for with state and federal infrastructure money will be installed in Socorro, one of the few populated areas along a major interstate that spans New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday.
SOCORRO, NM
