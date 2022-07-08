Meltzer assumes Regence BlueShield of Idaho leadership role

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A prehistoric crustacean that roamed the seas almost 250 million years ago now bears the name of an Idaho State University paleontologist. Recently, Christopher P. A. Smith, Ph.D. candidate from the University of Burgundy in Dijon, France and his co-authors published their findings on a fossilized lobster that was found in what is now Bear Lake County in Southeastern Idaho. In the course of their research, they found the lobster was a new species and gave it the name Pemphix krumenackeri. The name honors L.J. Krumenacker, adjunct professor of geosciences at ISU and affiliate curator at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO