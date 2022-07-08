ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Remote access Canadian border program set to resume

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzegC_0gYqlB1h00

DULUTH, Minn. -- A program that allows people to cross into remote areas of Canada without reporting to border officials is expected to resume in the coming days.

The Canada Border Services Agency told Minnesota Public Radio News that it has notified stakeholders that the program will restart soon and that the reopening date will be posted on its website once it has been confirmed.

Resuming the program that was suspended in May of 2020 as COVID-19 took hold will provide an economic boost to resorts and businesses in northern Minnesota, including those that offer canoe trips into Quetico Provincial Park.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

President Biden approves Minnesota disaster declaration from May storm

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Minnesota from May 8-13.Federal assistance is to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts."While the state continues to help in every way we can, we need the federal government's help," Gov. Tim Walz said. "I'm grateful that more assistance is on its way, and I'm committed to continuing the work to rebuild."Thunderstorms pushed through Stearns and Morrison counties on May 8, creating winds of 60 mph, and over the next few days successive rounds of tornadoes touched down across Minnesota. The estimated damage from the storms is nearly $11 million. 23 Minnesota counties will receive federal funding:AitkinBig StoneCassChippewaCottonwoodDouglasGrantKandiyohiLac qui ParleLincolnMorrisonNoblesPopeRedwoodRenvilleStearnsStevensSwiftToddTraverseWadenaWilkinYellow MedicineAdditional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state. Walz also said he asked for assistance for two weather-related events in recent weeks, hoping to address the ongoing flooding in northern Minnesota and an extension for the timeline to request support for the tornadoes that hit western Minnesota on Memorial Day. 
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota's only abortion clinic fights to halt "trigger" ban

North Dakota's sole abortion clinic filed a lawsuit in state court Thursday seeking to block a "trigger" law banning abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Red River Women's Clinic argues that the ban violates the rights to life, safety and happiness guaranteed by the state constitution. It said the ban also infringes on the right to liberty because it "deprives patients of the ability to control decisions about their families and their health." The North Dakota lawsuit is just the latest litigation to take aim at restrictions on abortions after the Supreme Court...
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DHS employee charged in scheme to harass Chinese dissidents

NEW YORK — U.S. prosecutors announced charges on Thursday against a government agent and private investigator in a widening probe of an alleged scheme to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States. Craig Miller, a 15-year employee of the Department of Homeland Security, and Derrick Taylor, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Border#Remote Access#Quetico Provincial Park
CBS Minnesota

Kids discover alligator in Wisconsin's Long Lake

CHINATOWN, Wis. -- It was a scaly discovery in a Wisconsin lake for a group of kids who found an alligator swimming in Long Lake.The lake is located near Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties.The alligator was not very big, but still big enough to cause quite a stir.An animal rescue team has the reptile now. They say he probably was released into the lake by his owner or simply got away.A representative from the rescue team said this the fourth alligator they've retrieved.The rescue says the owner has a week to claim the animal or it will go to a sanctuary.
LONG LAKE, MN
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 13 toxic beach warnings for July 1-8

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Klobuchar helps Tony Oliva's brother in Cuba get visa for Cooperstown ceremony

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tony Oliva's long-awaited spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame is finally right around the corner."Any place I go, the people come up to me now, and they're so happy," said Oliva.Many Minnesotans will make the trip to the hall of Fame. And now, one, straight from Cuba. With the help of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Tony's brother Juan Carlos secured a visa so he could be in Cooperstown."I'm very happy that he be able to come and be a part of the history," said Oliva. "We at first were told that we couldn't get him in for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan gains a notable resident and potential Democratic candidate -- Pete Buttigieg

The U.S. transportation secretary is officially a Traverse City resident now. Pete Buttigieg "has changed his residency from Indiana to the Wolverine State, where he plans to vote this fall, a spokesperson confirmed," Politico reports Thursday evening. The presidential Cabinet member, a former South Bend mayor (2012-20) who was among...
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol to step up presence in Minneapolis in response to recent violent crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that the Minnesota State Patrol is significantly increasing its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.This comes in response to a recent increase in criminal activity and street racing over the weekend, DPS said. The holiday weekend was filled with chaos as people shot fireworks at buildings and people downtown and seven people were injured in a shooting at Boom Island Park.On Friday and Saturday, the state patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to designated areas of the Twin Cities, primarily Minneapolis....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, Pa. (WETM) – A Wellsboro man has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly using more than $400,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to buy a vacation home in Alabama, according to a U.S. Attorney. Nicholas Perkins, 57, was charged on June 28, 2022 in connection to the alleged...
WELLSBORO, PA
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy