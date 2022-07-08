ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Wild select Liam Öhgren, Danila Yurov in 1st round of NHL Draft

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild have selected two athletes from Sweden and Russia in the first round of the NHL Draft.

For the No. 19 pick, the Wild chose Swedish winger Liam Öhgren, who was the best forward in Sweden's junior league last season. He's 6 feet tall, 187 pounds and scored 33 goals and 58 points in 30 games with Djurgarden.

Then, at No. 24, the Wild picked right wing Danila Yurov, who the team says is a "two-way forward with size and vision who spent most of last season dominating with the Magnitogork's junior team in Russia." He's 6-foot-1, 178-pounds and scored 13 goals and had 23 assists through 23 games in the MHL

Both players are expected at the team's development camp on July 12 to 14.

Minnesota has six more picks in rounds two through seven, including No. 47 and No. 56.

