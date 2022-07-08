Today’s deals: FREE Amazon credit, Early Prime Day sales, $17 Fire Stick, pet toys, more

Yes, it’s true that Prime Day 2022 doesn’t officially start until July 12. But take one look at the deals available on July 8, 2022, and you’ll see that Prime Day is basically already here!

Before we get to that, Amazon released an official first look at Prime Day 2022’s best deals coming next week. Be sure to check that out.

With that having been said, let’s score some free Amazon credit!

First, you can score a free $10 Amazon credit if you’ve never used Amazon Reload before. Just use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more to your account. That’s it!

Amazon is also running a special Amazon Stampcard promotion for Prime subscribers only. Just perform four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps. Then, you get a free $10 credit!

promo page for more details.

On top of that, Prime members can get up to $40 in additional free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day! You’ll find all the details right here.

Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals. There’s more than $100 in free Amazon credit available right now!

Also of note, you can get an Echo Dot 4 & Sengled smart LED bulb bundle for the same price of just $19.99. Or, add a $25 Amazon Smart Plug instead for just $5 more. You’ll save $50 on this bundle!

Other top deals today include AirPods Pro for just $199.98, Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick for $16.99 instead of $40.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Keep reading to see more of the best deals available right now.

Today’s Best Deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱

Big Sales from Top Retailers

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss

The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories

Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more

More Deep Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat

See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page

Our Favorite Sales

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

FREE MONEY : Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free!

: Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free! Best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022: Everything you need to know about Prime Day

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

