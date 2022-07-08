ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Lavrov not present in afternoon G20 meeting - EU foreign policy chief

 3 days ago
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was not present for much of the afternoon session of a G20 meeting in Bali on Friday and left the room after giving his remarks, the European Union's foreign policy chief said.

Josep Borrell told reporters Lavrov spoke and did not wait to hear other remarks, in conduct that was "not very respectful". Lavrov had earlier chided Western countries for what he described as "frenzied criticism" of Russia.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

