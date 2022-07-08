ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Del Ray Artisans’ Summer Art Market

visitdelray.com
 2 days ago

Del Ray Artisans’ Summer Art Market is a two-day, indoor event that gives you the chance to purchase original handmade artwork from talented local artists. The market showcases artwork in a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and...

www.visitdelray.com

theburn.com

New details on Neighbors Sports Bar & Grill in Ashburn

It was just a month ago that The Burn told you about the Broadlands Sports Bar & Grill (better known as the Broadlands Pub) getting new owners, a new name and a new look. Now we have more details on the upcoming Neighbors Sports Bar & Grill. The new owners...
ASHBURN, VA
theburn.com

Meet the brothers behind an Ashburn restaurant and gas station empire

It’s a name nearly every Ashburn resident will recognize immediately — Rubino. As in Rubino’s Pizzeria, the popular restaurant with two locations in Ashburn — in Ashburn Village and in the Broadlands. But the pizza joints are just scratching the surface of the small but growing...
ASHBURN, VA
popville.com

Beautiful Mural in Glover Park Gone

I always forget murals are not permanent. Hopefully another beauty comes to replace it but this one will be missed. Continuing Coverage of the Q Street Barbies Cont. – A Proposal and She said Yes!!. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:15pm. Thanks to the folks from the Q Street...
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

USA and Alexandria Birthday Celebration Moved To July 10

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Due to inclement weather, the City of Alexandria will celebrate its 273rd and the USA’s 246th birthday on Sunday, July 10, at Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St.). Admission is free. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Scheduled activities will go on as planned, including:
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

City of Alexandria birthday celebration postponed due to weather

Alexandria, VA (7News) — You'll have to wait a little longer to see the fireworks for the City of Alexandria's birthday celebration. On Saturday, Diane Ruggiero, the Deputy Director of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities for the City of Alexandria announced on 7News that the birthday and fireworks event was postponed until Sunday, July 10.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ashburnfirerescue.org

Pancake Breakfast at Station 6 – July 10th – 8am – Noon

Join us on July 10th at the Ashburn Fire Station for our Pancake Breakfast. We start serving at 8am and end at Noon. Tickets can be purchased at the door or can be pre-purchased. For more information or to pre-purchase your tickets, please visit Pancake Breakfast.
ASHBURN, VA
sungazette.news

Departing Vienna Band director lauded for efforts

A long commute to and from Anne Arundel County, Md., has prompted Cornelius Young to give up his post as music director for the Vienna Community Band, but he leaves with good memories of the group and the town. Young, who has been with the band since October 2014, decided...
alxnow.com

Pepe’s Pizza to open Alexandria Commons location next week

Connecticut-based pizza shop Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana — aka Pepe’s Pizza — is planning to open in the Alexandria Commons Shopping Center (3231 Duke Street) next week. The pizzeria announced in a release that the Alexandria location, the second in the region after one in Bethesda, Maryland,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
point2homes.com

10505 LINFIELD ST, Fairfax, Fairfax County, VA, 22032

Location, Location, Location in Country Club View Neighborhood!! Welcome Home! This Lovely Home Boasts a 2 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms with Den (possible 4th Bedroom), 2.5 Baths & Over 2240 SQFT. The Home has been Well Cared for & Maintained The Main Floor Features a Cozy Family Room with Built in Bookshelves & Newer Gas Fireplace Eat in Kitchen with Room for a Table Oversize Formal Living Room Separate Dining Room with Beautiful Chandelier Awesome Sunroom Overlooking Well Manicured Backyard & Tool Shed Upper Level Features Light-Filled Primary Suite with Newer Carpeting, Separate Dressing Area, Walk in Closet & En Suite Bathroom Second & Third Bedrooms Share Hall Full Bathroom Upper Level Den can be Transformed into a 4th Bedroom! Lower Level is Unfinished & Waiting for Your Designer Touches It boasts around 1100 SQFT & has Plenty of Possible Uses It is a Walk Up Basement & Features Washer/Dryer & Workshop Area Notable Updates Include: Roof (2013), HVAC (2017), Irrigation (2016), Windows (2014/2017) Carpet in Sunroom & Primary Suite (2021), Yearly HVAC Service, Trimester Pest Control Plan, Storage Shed This Location Offers the Very Best of Fairfax County Living! Walkable to Oak View Elementary, Robinson Secondary School & GMU MetroBus & Fairfax Connector Bus Systems Nearby VRE 2 Miles Away Metro 6 Miles Away & NO HOA!! Don't Miss the Opportunity to Add Your Own Decorative Style to This Home :-)
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

For sale: Famed Upperville estate visited by George Washington

Upperville's storied Llangollen estate and horse farm is on the market with an asking price of $27.5 million. Built in 1795, the property in western Loudoun County has hosted the Marquis de Lafayette, George Washington and actress Elizabeth Taylor, among other glitterati. Retired Morgan Stanley executive Donald Brennan and his wife Patricia currently own Llangollen and its 1,100 acres.
UPPERVILLE, VA
travelexperta.com

Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Alexandria Virginia

Alexandria is a city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. In the year 2010, the population of the place was 139,488. And in the year 2020, the population increased to 160,200. The estimated population of this city has increased to 1% annually since 2010 on an average scale. It is located along the western bank of the Potomac River. This city is about 7 miles or 11 km south of downtown Washington, D.C. As with the rest of Northern Virginia and Central Maryland, the modern city of Alexandria is influenced by the U.S. capital. Five of the most amazing places to visit in Alexandria, Virginia to get inspired for your next trip. Look at Places to Visit in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas Park makeover taking shape

Manassas Park’s city government will have fresh digs starting next week with the opening of a new city hall building that will ultimately feature a city library, a coffee shop and restaurant space. Built through a public-private partnership, the $46 million city hall is the first component of a...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near DC: 10 Great Pick-Your-Own Farms

It's summertime and the pickin' is easy—peach picking, that is! July and August are the months to go peach picking near DC because the fruit is ripe and ready to be enjoyed. Many farms in Virginia and Maryland also offer other fruits in the summer like berries, nectarines, plums, and more. Throw in some fun extras like petting zoos, playgrounds, and jumping pillows and you've got the perfect summer day at the farm for the whole family.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Kitty saved from CATastrophe in Stafford

Deputy K.L. Busch saved this 3 week old kitten, who is now named “Gremlin”, while on the job. Gremlin was first found by deputies during a case that was less then ideal. Barely crawling on the hot concrete with the 95 degree sun bearing down on her with no mother to care for her. When deputies brought her in, she was found to be very lethargic, very under weight, and extremely dehydrated. They all feared the worst, that she would not make it through the night.
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

WATCH: Cliff Swallows return to the Chatham Bridge

Tweet Tweet! Our cliff swallow birds are back on the Chatham Bridge. Shortly before it closed to traffic in 2020, VDOT relocated 120 cliff swallow nestlings, which are birds too young to leave their nest, to The Wildlife Center of Virginia, where they were cared for until they could be returned to the wild.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

DC’s First Modern Distillery Is Closing

DC’s first modern distillery, the makers of Green Hat Gin, will close on Saturday, July 16. The distillery, bar, and gin garden in Ivy City announced its impending shutter on Twitter. Massive spirit company MPG, which acquired Green Hat just before the pandemic hit in March 2020, will keep gin production going at its distillery in Atchison, Kansas. The company says bottles will still be available nationally.
WASHINGTON, DC

