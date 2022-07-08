ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters, aircraft fight blaze near France's Mediterranean coast

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) - Airborne French firefighters and hundreds of emergency crew battled on Friday to bring under control a wildlife near the Mediterranean coast, local authorities said.

Nearly 700 firefighters were tackling the blaze in the Gard department, which had burned more than 600 hectares (1,480 acres) and forced the evacuation of some residents.

“The fire went on all night and is still not under control but the situation is now more favourable,” the Gard department prefect said in a statement.

Eighteen firefighters have been hurt tackling the fire. It would take several more days to extinguish the blaze, a fire brigade spokesman said.

Public access to forests in the Gard was prohibited until Monday.

The location of the fire is little more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Mediterranean coast, where a mix of high temperatures, tinder-box conditions and strong winds is forecast in coming days.

