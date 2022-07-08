Hartford police investigate Franklin Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue in Hartford Friday morning.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. on a shotspotter activation. At the scene, police located a man in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he went into emergency surgery. Police said he is in critical but stable condition.

This is an active investigation.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the case to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

