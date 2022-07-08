ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford police investigate Franklin Avenue shooting

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqDqC_0gYqjoKK00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue in Hartford Friday morning.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. on a shotspotter activation. At the scene, police located a man in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he went into emergency surgery. Police said he is in critical but stable condition.

This is an active investigation.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the case to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

Stay alert for breaking news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Hartford police investigating two overnight shootings

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday. Police say they responded to the first incident at approximately 3:04 a.m., at an address on Baldwin Street where the victim, a male in his thirties, was seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police say they determined that the shooting occurred a couple of blocks away, in the area of 649 Wethersfield Avenue.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in West Hartford Shooting

A man was taken to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in West Hartford early Sunday morning. Police in Hartford were notified by West Hartford Police about an incident that happened just over the Hartford city line around 3:45 a.m. Investigators said a man in his 30s...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate fatal crash on Fairfield Ave.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a deadly collision on Fairfield and Zion Avenue Monday morning. Officials stated a car crash took place just after 1 a.m., and now, investigators are on the scene. Police confirmed the crash was fatal, with one victim being confirmed dead. There is also one victim in critical […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Pair of Hartford shootings send two to hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two shootings left two men in their 30s in the hospital early Sunday morning. Hartford Police responded to the first shooting victim who was seeking aid just after 3 a.m. The shooting took place in the area of 649 Wethersfield Ave. His injury is not considered to be life-threatening. West Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Man Transported to Hospital After Shooting in Hartford

A man was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning. Officers were called to an address on Baldwin Street shortly after 3 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim seeking treatment. According to authorities, a man in his 30s was found suffering from...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police are investing a missing persons complaint involving a 14 year old

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Bristol Police Department is currently investigating a missing person complaint involving fourteen year old Yaritza Pedraza. Pedraza is described as a White Hispanic Female, approximately 5′1″ tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds, according to police. Pedraza has red hair and was last seen...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Franklin Avenue#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
NBC Connecticut

Teen Accused of Stabbing Man Multiple Times in Bloomfield

Police have arrested a teen who is accused of stabbing a man multiple times in Bloomfield on Sunday. Officers were called to Crestview Drive after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. While en route, authorities said they were told that a 43-year-old man was suffering from multiple stab wounds...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Facing Multiple Charges After Incident At Darien Residence

A 24-year-old Long Island man is facing several charges after police said he trespassed onto a Connecticut resident's property, breaking doors and throwing patio furniture. Officers in Fairfield County responded to a report of trespassing at a home on Kensett Lane in Darien at about midnight on Sunday, July 3, according to the Darien Police Department.
DARIEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Hit and run under investigation in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Waterbury Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian. Police say they responded to the area of East Main and Baldwin Streets around 5 a.m. Friday where a crash involved a pedestrian was reported. Police say a Grey Honda Accord, with dark tinted...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Ghost gun seized in Hartford traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford say they’ve taken a ghost gun off the streets Saturday. While conducting a motor vehicle stop, the North Street Crimes Unit located a ploymer 80 9mm gun with a high capacity drum magazine. The firearm was seized. The suspect had multiple warrants out of Glastonbury, and North Haven […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Parking Lot of Gentleman's Club in Stratford

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a gentleman's club in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to the Platinum Gentleman's Club on Barnum Avenue Cutoff around 1 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said one man was...
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: 3 Shot 1 Critical In Underage Party

2022-07-09@10:30pm– 3 shot, 1 critical at a shooting inside Calvin Hall/Hungarian Bistro at 30 Hibiscus Street (off Kings Highway). Police from surrounding towns were called to disperse the large crowd from the streets. K-9 from surrounding towns called to track the shooter who is still at large. The hospitals were put on lock-down due to large crowds.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ghost gun seized during a motor vehicle stop in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A ghost gun was discovered and seized during a motor vehicle stop by the North Street Crimes unit, according to Hartford Police from their twitter account. Ghost guns are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two people shot on Standish St. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating a double shooting on Standish Street early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of 42 Standish St. at approximately 2:16 a.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers were informed that two gunshot victims had arrived at an area hospital with […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Fatal wrong-way crash closes I-291 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash shut down I-291 East in Manchester early on Monday morning according to Connecticut Department of Transportation officials. At 11:45 p.m. on Sunday evening, the South Windsor Fire Department said it was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on I-291 East just before Exit 5. The crash was initially reported […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy