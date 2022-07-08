Friday's Daily Pulse

World-class locations and facilities elevate Florida’s filmmaking potential. There’s nothing quite like seeing the Sunshine State on screen. “There’s no doubt about it, locations are Florida’s calling card,” said John Lux, executive director at Film Florida, who added that the state is “a bit of a one-stop-shop” when it comes to unique environments for shooting. While Florida continues to have a hard time attracting big-budget filmmakers to the state due to the lack of incentives for production companies in the state, world-class facilities are helping to elevate limited-budget projects, due in part to some big pushes for increased accessibility for independent and student filmmakers, specifically. More from the Orlando Sentinel.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO