Florida State

Friday's Daily Pulse

By Updated 49 mins ago
 4 days ago

COVID in Florida: As BA.5 variant spreads, a look at what’s ahead this summer. A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 is quickly gaining ground in Florida, and now represents a majority of COVID-19 cases in the state. Epidemiologists say BA.5 may be the worst strain yet, mostly because is better...

Tuesday's Daily Pulse

Florida Legal Elite recognizes the top attorneys in the state, as chosen by their peers. Attorneys are listed by practice area as well as Government, Non-Profit, Up and Comers, Hall of Fame. Florida Trend invited all in-state members of the Florida Bar to name attorneys whom they highly regard or would recommend to others. Voters were also asked to name three “up and coming” attorneys, and outstanding attorneys working in the government and non-profit sectors. [Source: Florida Trend]
MIAMI, FL
Monday's Afternoon Update

World-class locations and facilities elevate Florida’s filmmaking potential. There’s nothing quite like seeing the Sunshine State on screen. “There’s no doubt about it, locations are Florida’s calling card,” said John Lux, executive director at Film Florida, who added that the state is “a bit of a one-stop-shop” when it comes to unique environments for shooting. While Florida continues to have a hard time attracting big-budget filmmakers to the state due to the lack of incentives for production companies in the state, world-class facilities are helping to elevate limited-budget projects, due in part to some big pushes for increased accessibility for independent and student filmmakers, specifically. More from the Orlando Sentinel.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida real estate prices grew this spring but housing market is getting a wakeup call

Florida real estate prices grew this spring but housing market is getting a wakeup call. Economic challenges are pressuring home sales across the country but 99% of the top 100 markets still sizzled in May, with South Florida climbing the list of most overvalued regions in the nation. Seven areas in Florida made it into the top 25 most overvalued markets, with Fort Myers ranking the highest statewide and sixth place nationally. Homebuyers there paid 60% more in May than they would in a normal market. Lakeland, Tampa, Bradenton-Sarasota, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando were also in the top 25. [Source: Palm Beach Post]
FLORIDA STATE
Monday's Daily Pulse

As new businesses open, others close amid inflation, supply chain issues. While new businesses open, it’s been hard for other businesses to stay afloat between supply chain issues and inflation. There are reports that show people aren’t eating at restaurants as much. Some popular small businesses are making waves, while others are downsizing due to supply chain and labor shortages. Businesses continue to open despite rising inflation, supply chain issues and a loss of revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic. [Source: WJXT]
MIAMI, FL

