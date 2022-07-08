ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What Are We Wearing In Denver This Summer?

By Tristan Bego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is finally here in The Mile High City and with all the chaos circulating, Coloradans are not only excited to be in the warm months but are breaking all the rules when it comes to the summer fashion trends. This summer, the Denver fashion scene is seeing a lot more...

Larimer Square Just Dropped an Awesome Summer Event Lineup

Enjoy a free DJ set by Grammy award-winning French artist Cedric Gervais on July 16th, free weekly concerts every Saturday, DJ sets on Thursday nights & more!. Embrace the carefree spirit of summer at downtown Denver’s historic Larimer Square, which has an amazing lineup of events planned for July and August, including the special first-year festival A Taste of France on July 14-17th.
PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
Larimer Square Introduces Taste of France, A Celebration of Denver’s Beloved Sister City

For the first time, Larimer Square presents the convergence of Denver and French culture to honor the cuisine, drinks and arts of our friends across the sea. We’ve enjoyed a close relationship with our sister city Brest, France for over 70 years and it’s about time we celebrate this continuous bond. “A lot of people don’t know that Denver has many sister cities around the world, and since Larimer Square is an internationally known destination, we thought it was a great opportunity to blend our cultures and educate the community about our historical relationship,” said Gertie Harris, founder of Fireside at Five. Visit the square anytime July 14 through 17 for a mix of ticketed and free events that emulate the feel of France.
Rally in Denver held to bring awareness to skyrocketing rent increases

The rising cost of housing has been a major problem for many people, particularly skyrocketing rent prices. "It's hard. Nowadays everything is so expensive," said Sonia Saravia, a Colorado renter. She has watched Colorado grow over the last 22 years. Ever since her parents bought a trailer in Boulder in 2000.  She says since then big tech has come to town and brought with it high paying jobs, but that wasn't good for her family because it drove up the cost of living. "Every time it grows, we have to pay more," said Sonia. Their lot rent started at $300 a month and has...
A Transplant’s Guide To Eating + Drinking In and Around Union Station

First arriving in the Mile High City from Connecticut, I wasn’t too keen on what the cuisine was like out West, and I certainly didn’t want to venture too deep into a place I wasn’t familiar with yet. So, that left me looking for places around local hubs, like Union Station. This iconic transportation hub has been in Denver since 1939 and is the largest train station in the West. Despite being a travel center, the building hosts a Hotel as well as several other restaurants and attractions. If you’re a Denver newbie like me and need some grub-guidance around a central area, this article is for you.
Why this energy investment rivals that of I-70 and DIA

Colorado will soon embark on a change with few rivals in the last 100 years. Think of the dismantling of geography by construction of Interstate 70 through the tunnels, over Vail Pass, and through Glenwood Canyon. Think of Denver International Airport. Think of the arrival of electricity to farms and small towns in the 1930s and 1940s.
Colorado Cherry Company – Pie and Provisions to Rebrand

According to permit details and trademarking documents, and confirmed by Pie and Provisions’ co-owner Elias Lehnert, the 93-year-old pie company wants to change its name sometime this fall or winter. Though its Denver location (4000 Tennyson St. Suite 100, Denver, CO 80212) and the overall menu will remain the same, the family-owned company has discussed the ways in which a certain scarlet fruit can be misleading to customers.
Parking at Denver airport will soon be a little more expensive

Get your wallets ready. It’s going to be a little bit pricier to park at Denver International Airport starting later this month. DIA officials cited increased demand and increased maintenance costs as the reason for the rate increase. “The cost of doing business and operating our lots has significantly...
End of an Era Aiding Homeless in Colorado

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Public News Service Colorado Connection and was shared via AP StoryShare. It was written by Eric Galatas. Galatas works as a Public News Service staff writer and producer. Not long after the Reagan administration’s massive cuts to public housing and housing...
14 BEST DENVER DAY TRIPS PERFECT FOR ADVENTURE

While Denver is such a fun town in Colorado to visit, it’s not the only cool thing around. Located less than two hours from the Mile High City are some of the most beautiful hiking trails in Colorado, the highest drivable pass in North America, great beer, hidden hot springs, and some of the most popular ski resorts in the world.
Extreme heat prompts a First Alert Weather Days this weekend

With the hottest weekend of the year so far about to start, the First Alert Weather Team has declared First Alert Weather Days because of extreme heat.Both days will be hot this weekend, but the hotter day should be Sunday when many neighborhoods along the Front Range will reach at least 100 degrees.Before the intense heat arrives, Friday will be slightly above normal with high temperatures in the lower 90s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will also be sunny and dry for most of the state but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the mountains and across...
Karen’s Diner Set to Cause Mayhem in Denver

Karen’s Diner will be located at 16th St. Mall Denver, CO 80202 from September 17 to November 27, according to Aden Levin, director of Viral Ventures Global — the company responsible for creating the incoming Karen experience. As aforementioned, the intriguingly nasty concept that is Karen’s Diner was...
