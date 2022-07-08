What Are We Wearing In Denver This Summer?

First arriving in the Mile High City from Connecticut, I wasn’t too keen on what the cuisine was like out West, and I certainly didn’t want to venture too deep into a place I wasn’t familiar with yet. So, that left me looking for places around local hubs, like Union Station. This iconic transportation hub has been in Denver since 1939 and is the largest train station in the West. Despite being a travel center, the building hosts a Hotel as well as several other restaurants and attractions. If you’re a Denver newbie like me and need some grub-guidance around a central area, this article is for you.

