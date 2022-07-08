What Are We Wearing In Denver This Summer?

For the first time, Larimer Square presents the convergence of Denver and French culture to honor the cuisine, drinks and arts of our friends across the sea. We’ve enjoyed a close relationship with our sister city Brest, France for over 70 years and it’s about time we celebrate this continuous bond. “A lot of people don’t know that Denver has many sister cities around the world, and since Larimer Square is an internationally known destination, we thought it was a great opportunity to blend our cultures and educate the community about our historical relationship,” said Gertie Harris, founder of Fireside at Five. Visit the square anytime July 14 through 17 for a mix of ticketed and free events that emulate the feel of France.
