Florida Icon: Ashbel ‘Ash' Williams

By Art Levy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat I’ve loved about the investment field is it’s constantly changing. If you’re a lifelong learner, and you have an unlimited thirst for information, which I do, then you get up every day itching to read the news because there are always going to be new opportunities to learn about —...

Monday's Afternoon Update

World-class locations and facilities elevate Florida’s filmmaking potential. There’s nothing quite like seeing the Sunshine State on screen. “There’s no doubt about it, locations are Florida’s calling card,” said John Lux, executive director at Film Florida, who added that the state is “a bit of a one-stop-shop” when it comes to unique environments for shooting. While Florida continues to have a hard time attracting big-budget filmmakers to the state due to the lack of incentives for production companies in the state, world-class facilities are helping to elevate limited-budget projects, due in part to some big pushes for increased accessibility for independent and student filmmakers, specifically. More from the Orlando Sentinel.
Monday's Daily Pulse

As new businesses open, others close amid inflation, supply chain issues. While new businesses open, it’s been hard for other businesses to stay afloat between supply chain issues and inflation. There are reports that show people aren’t eating at restaurants as much. Some popular small businesses are making waves, while others are downsizing due to supply chain and labor shortages. Businesses continue to open despite rising inflation, supply chain issues and a loss of revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic. [Source: WJXT]
