Carbondale, IL

Carbondale’s Eurma C Hayes Community Center set to reopen

By Robert Thies
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale’s Eurma C. Hayes Community Center will...

$30.3 million in grants received for park projects in Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker announced $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects throughout Illinois. The grants announced on Friday, July 8th are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In Franklin county, the city of Christopher received...
ILLINOIS STATE
City
Carbondale, IL
Carbondale, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Cape Girardeau Police Department implements 'Take Me Home' program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced they are participating in a new program that aims to more easily reunite lost people who need special assistance with their loved ones. According to their Facebook post, the Take Me Home program will allow police to quickly pull...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Minor earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
BENTON, IL
Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL
Update on expansion plans for Cape Girardeau County Jail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Cape Girardeau County Jail continues to deal with overcrowding, the proposal for an expansion is moving forward. The jail is actually two buildings combined into one. The older section is more than 40 years old and, what’s called the new section, is more than 20 years old.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Relief finally on the way for residents in the Anna Vista High Rise

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Relief is finally on the way for residents in the Anna Vista High Rise. Residents in the high rise say their air conditioning has been out since Monday, July 4. The thermostat inside one apartment on the 6th floor Thursday afternoon was around 85 degrees before...
ANNA, IL
Politics
I-57 lanes back open in Williamson Co.

Find out how the heat this summer impacts the way we take care of our plants. I-57 crash in Williamson Co. and 2nd on Old Highway 13. Two crashes occurring in Williamson County caused traffic for motorists on I-57. Pig on the loose in Mount Vernon, Ill. Updated: 6 hours...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JULY 8TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 49-year-old Stacey Waddell of Mt. Vernon was arrested Thursday by the Ina Police Department for Violation of Bail Bond.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Paducah man charged with meth, oxycodone possession

A Paducah man was arrested Friday afternoon after a deputy said he was acting suspiciously. A McCracken County deputy was patrolling the Farley community when he spotted a man underneath the John L. Puryear bridge near Kentucky Street. The man, identified as 36-year-old Kenneth Tabor, was reportedly found to be...
PADUCAH, KY
Two-vehicle accident ends in drug charges for Metropolis man

A two-vehicle accident in McCracken County led to drug charges for a Metropolis man. Deputies responded to the accident on I-24 Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Bodhi Lewis Mason, was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested...
Jackson PD asks for help identifying suspect in alleged assault

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a man in a photo who is a suspect in an alleged assault. If you know any information about this person, contact Officer Shuck at kshuck@jacksonpd.org or 573-243-3151 ext. 2120, tip@jacksonpd.org or message police through the Jackson Police Department Facebook page.
JACKSON, MO
New reality TV show filming in Benton, IL

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A new reality television show will begin filming next week in the community of Benton, Illinois. According to the City of Benton, television crews are in town and will begin filming the show on Monday, July 11. The show will reportedly feature two main stars (TBA) who will interact with members of the community.
BENTON, IL

