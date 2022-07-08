The NHL Draft 2022 winners (Kraken) and losers (Blackhawks) from the first round

It was quite a wild first round of the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday night (and in case you missed it, our Mary Clarke graded every single pick!).

A top prospect dropped, leading to the crowd of Canadiens fans in Montreal to have a mixed reaction to the first overall pick. Some trades were made before and during that will make an impact this offseason.

So it’s time to declare some winners and losers from the night, and yes, we’ll include the trades that we saw involving Alex DeBrincat (now he’s a Senator!) and Alexader Georgiev (to the Avalanche).

Let’s start with the good news:

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ottawa Senators

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A team that already had a ton of promise in the future with Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Josh Norris and Drake Batherson now has a bona fide star winger after Thursday’s trade. Intriguing!

Buffalo Sabres

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hopefully, when your rebuilding team has three first rounders, you’re automatically a winner.

But Matthew Savoie got an A- from us, and as our Mary Clarke noted, No. 28 pick Jiri Kulich “probably should have gone higher in the first round.”

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks

Look: The franchise finished 28-42-12 in 2021-22. Chicago’s moving into a rebuild.

But maybe they could have kept DeBrincat and his 41 goals as a centerpiece of the future? Or gotten a lot more for him? And Kirby Dach is only 21? Of course, trading for Petr Mrazek and getting a first-rounder for their troubles is a good move, but not the best of nights.

Toronto Maple Leafs

You have to give up a lot when you’re salary dumping. But, there were jokes on Thursday night:

Also:

Shane Wright*

I put the asterisk there because … maybe this will turn out really good for him and he’ll play with extra fire knowing he got passed over three times.