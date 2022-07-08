ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Two teens, ages 15 and 18, shot, wounded early Friday in northwest Aurora

By THE SENTINEL
sentinelcolorado.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | Two teenage males were shot and injured early Friday in northwest Aurora, both sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The two...

sentinelcolorado.com

Comments / 7

Ridge Runner
2d ago

Is it amazing that alot of the shooting happen at around 1:00am and after....gezzz shouldn't people. be at home in bed asleep if they were decent working people and not out doing criminal activities. duh.

Reply
8
Wopsican
2d ago

Thank it what happens when parents don’t get involved in their children

Reply
6
 

