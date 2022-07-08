Two teens, ages 15 and 18, shot, wounded early Friday in northwest Aurora
AURORA | Two teenage males were shot and injured early Friday in northwest Aurora, both sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The two...sentinelcolorado.com
Is it amazing that alot of the shooting happen at around 1:00am and after....gezzz shouldn't people. be at home in bed asleep if they were decent working people and not out doing criminal activities. duh.
Thank it what happens when parents don’t get involved in their children
