The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team lost its sub-district tournament opener 5-3 to Windom this Friday despite a strong pitching performance by Logan Butzon. Jackson will now play Mt. Lake Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and will need to win that game and another at 4:30 to advance to the district tournament. If Jackson wins both those games, it will play at 7:00 Saturday to be either the second or third seed to from the sub-district.

JACKSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO