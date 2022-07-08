ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

ksal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalina Police are seeking tips in case involving a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. Police say on Wednesday, June 22nd at 5:47 PM, officers...

www.ksal.com

Comments / 2

Related
ksal.com

Rims and Tires Stolen

A truck belonging to a Salina man isn’t going anywhere any time soon after its rims and tires were stolen over the past week. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between July 3 and July 10, the rims and tires were taken off of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck in the 600 block of Bishop Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man faces multiple requested charges after wreck

A Salina man was arrested after two-vehicle collision in west Salina late Saturday afternoon. A 23-year-old Salina woman was southbound on Dover Drive and stopped at the W. Cloud Street stop sign when her 2016 Ford Focus was rear-ended by a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup then fled the scene.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Knife, piece of glass used in Manhattan domestic dispute

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is currently investigating a domestic dispute after an official report was filed for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and battery on July 9. According to the RCPD, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute around 8:00 p.m. in the 70...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Salina Police work to identify man found dead in backyard

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are working to identify a man who had been found dead in the backyard of a home near downtown. The Salina Police Department says just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers were called to the 900 block of W South St. with reports of a person who had been found dead in the back yard of a home.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Man’s body found in Salina backyard

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department says a man’s body was found in the backyard of a home Friday. It happened around 9:08 a.m. in the 900 block of W. South Street. When police arrived, they found a man in a stage of decomposition. Police said...
SALINA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas woman dead, two teens injured after head on-collision Sunday afternoon

One woman is dead after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Saline County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The crash was reported around 4:36 p.m. on east Magnolia Road about four miles east of Salina. Samuel Owens, 16, of Solomon, was heading east on Magnolia in a 2007 Jeep Commander. Jennifer Wangerin, 38, of Salina, was westbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, the report says.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 10

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bishop, Jerry William; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Carolan,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Crime Stoppers#Thieves#Salina Police#Club#Crimestoppers
KSNT News

Salina woman dies in head-on crash Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed Sunday in Saline County when a 16-year-old driver crossed the center lines and hit her head-on. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on Sunday evening that Jennifer Michelle Wangerin, 38, was driving east on Magnolia Road at 4:36 p.m. in a Dodge Ram 3500 when Joseph Owens, 16, of Solomon, driving a Jeep Commander, crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit Wangerin head-on.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 10

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JEREMY JAMES BUCKLEY, 21, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. TIFFANY SHARMANE MATHIS,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Fatality Crash East of Salina

A Salina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Commander was headed east on Magnolia Road. For an unknown reason it went left of center and crashed head on into an air coming Dodge Ram pickup truck which was pulling a trailer.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

15-year-old Manhattan child missing, may be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 1-8

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: CAMPBELL, ANDREW JOSEPH; 32; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contempt of Court; Indirect. NAME:...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Myles Omar Gadson

Myles Omar Gadson, 4 months, 14 days old, passed away Sunday, June 26th, at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Myles was born in Salina, Kansas on February 12, 2022, son of Tionne Gadson of Salina. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 14th at Roselawn...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Joan “Joanie” Marie Plunkett

Joan Marie Plunkett, 55, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. Joan was born in Salina, Kansas on August 22, 1966, a daughter of Carole (Schmedemann) and Marvin Pfeifer. She was a DC Associate at Advanced Auto Parts for 37 years. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking. Survivors...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Speakers announced for July 29 Talk20Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 16th Talk20 Hutch is coming up July 29, where 10 Reno County community members will present 20 images each, speaking for 20 seconds per image, on 10 wildly different topics. This event will be livestreamed from the Talk20 Hutch Facebook page. Limited seating will be...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Vigil held for Jones family

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a tragedy that took place a few days ago, when they were struck by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky. As you enter the town of Nickerson, Kansas, you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy