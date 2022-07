The UK’s leading scientists have warned the country will see a new wave of Covid-19 as infections have started to spike thanks to two more Omicron variants. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee celebrations, with the two new sub-variants believed to be behind the sudden increase.Additionally, around 1.4 million people in the UK had coronavirus in the week ending 11 June, up from around 990,000 the week before.Speaking during a briefing by the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in May, Professor...

