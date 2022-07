A man who has lived in the UK since he was 10 has been left unable to work and facing “harassment” by the authorities for nearly three years after the Home Office mistook him for his killer twin brother.Hussen Mohamed, 27, a Somali-Dutch national living in London, applied to the EU settlement scheme in November 2019 in order to obtain his post-Brexit immigration status – and he is still waiting.The Home Office said the process should take around five working days or sometimes up to a month. Despite phoning the department numerous times to ask what was causing the delay,...

