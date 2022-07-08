ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Newry attack: Man stabbed and struck with brick

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in his 20s has been stabbed and struck on the head with a brick...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
BBC

Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, coroner hears

A woman who was killed as she returned home from a night out died from head and neck injuries, a coroner has heard. Zara Aleena, 35, was walking in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, 10 minutes from her home, when she was attacked in the early hours on 26 June. Jordan McSweeney,...
BBC

Second man arrested over attempt to lure schoolgirl into car

A second man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to lure a 14-year-old girl into a car in East Renfrewshire. The teenager was walking in Harvie Avenue, Newton Mearns, when two men approached her and tried to persuade her to get into a red Vauxhall Meriva. Police...
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
Daily Mail

Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home

A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
