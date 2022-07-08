ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

NJ halal slaughterhouse faces 'overwhelming' pace ahead of Muslim holiday

By Hannan Adely, NorthJersey.com
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsqHU_0gYqhdgl00

PATERSON, N.J. — The barn teemed with the baas of wooly sheep, the mooing of cows and the munching of goats – nearly 2,000 livestock tucked away at the end of a street in an industrial part of Paterson, New Jersey.

The animal abode is part of ENA Meat Packing, a 33-year-old halal slaughterhouse among the largest of its kind in the U.S. The family-owned operation harvests more than 400,000 animals each year according to Islamic standards.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
headynj.com

Patient-Centered 7/10 OIL Day at NJ Statehouse Sees Leisurely Gathering

On 7/10 OIL Day, the grassroots cannabis activist group Sativa Cross organized the 1st annual National Patients’ Awareness Day at the NJ Statehouse and coordinated activists in California and Oregon. Sativa Cross spearheaded the effort to raise awareness about the effectiveness of medical cannabis for patients. They feel there...
HEALTH
NJ.com

Former N.J. town used to be known as the ‘caviar capital of the world’

It was New Jersey’s equivalent of a gold rush and a tiny town called Caviar that sprung up along the Delaware River was at the heart of it. In the 1800s, the Delaware River was flush with Atlantic sturgeon—the enormous fish that can weigh up to 800 pounds and has been around since dinosaurs existed. But locally, their eggs, known as roe, were “considered worthless except as bait with which to catch eels and perch or to feed the hogs,” according to an 1899 report on sturgeon fisheries in the Delaware by John Nathan Cobb for the U.S. Fish Commission.
POLITICS
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey teenagers can now work longer hours during summer months

Beginning immediately, teenagers in New Jersey can work more hours during the summer, as Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill to expand working hours for children aged 14 to 17. Businesses in the Garden State, particularly those along the Jersey Shore, have struggled with finding employees for the busy summer season, and consider the new law a win for economic growth in the state. The law makes permanent several COVID-era provisions surrounding working limits for teenagers in New Jersey.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Paterson, NJ
Business
Bridget Mulroy

Unexpected Fun & Finds in New Jersey: The New Meadowlands Flea Market

The New Meadowlands Flea Market at MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, 8am-4pm!Bridget Mulroy. Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouse#Halal#Livestock#Meat Packing#Nj#Muslim#Islamic
thelakewoodscoop.com

How do I get a CCW permit in New Jersey?

Since the supreme court ruling which eases the CCW permit in New Jersey, TLS has been inundated with emails inquiring how to go about the process. Local police departments tell TLS they have also been inundated with permit applications. Many local residents who have gun permits are mistakenly under the...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

A new alternative to tickets is taking over at some of NJ’s fairs and carnivals

Technology advancements never seem to slow down. Every year something new seems to rise above the horizon forcing us to adapt to a new way of doing things. Look at the supermarket, for example. Notice how self-checkout is slowly taking over? This is also evident at convenience stores such as Wawa and QuickChek, where self-checkout is becoming the preferred method over waiting for an actual cashier.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A’s newest N.J. location is about to open

Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
EATONTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

$1B German Grocery Delivery Startup Lands In New Jersey

A fast-growing grocery delivery service that utilizes bicycles has landed in New Jersey. Gorillas, founded by Kağan Sümer in Berlin, Germany, is moving into a 4,000-square-foot space at at 338 Newark Ave., in Jersey City, JerseyDigs reports. Valued at more than $1 billion, Gorillas is one of the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
1010WINS

2 arrested for selling cheaper marijuana outside NJ-licensed dispensary: prosecutor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Two New Jersey residents are facing charges for allegedly selling cannabis outside a licensed marijuana dispensary in Phillipsburg. A 35-year-old woman from Belvidere and a 38-year-old man from North Arlington, Bergen County, were arrested following an eight-week investigation into their alleged scheme that undercut The Apothecarium, a state-licensed dispensary for medical and adult-use recreational marijuana, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer announced on Friday.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

529K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy